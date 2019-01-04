WITHIN DESTRUCTION To Tour U.S. With LORNA SHORE, ENTERPRISE EARTH, BODYSNATCHER

Slovenian true slam heavyweights Within Destruction will continue spreading their crushing brutality across the world with a US tour supporting Lorna Shore and Enterprise Earth this spring.

The tour, which runs from March 29th - May 4th will cover nearly all of the United States. Additional support will come from Bodysnatcher.

The group reissued their absolutely savage 2018 release Deathwish worldwide on October 12th.

Featuring Within Destruction’s most inspired and relentlessly brutal songwriting, jaw dropping artwork, and a devastating mix by Will Putney (Thy Art Is Murder, Fit For An Autopsy) Deathwish is not only an excellent follow up to their 2016 debut Void, but it is set to become a modern death metal classic.