WITHIN SILENCE Releases Alba European Tour Diary, Part 1 (Video)

Melodic metal band Within Silence joined Sleeping Romance as special guests on their Alba European Tour in September, 2018. Check out this tour diary video to get a glimpse of what the tour was like.

The latest Within Silence album, Return From The Shadows, was released in October 2017 via Ulterium Records. The album was mixed and mastered by Roland Grapow (Masterplan, ex-Helloween) and the artwork was created by Jan Yrlund (Delain, Apocalyptica, Korpiklaani).

Return From The Shadows tracklisting:

“We Are The Ones”

“Heroes Must Return”

“Children Of Light”

“Calling From The Other Side”

“In the Darkness”

“The Final Victory”

“You & I”

“Master”

“Return From The Shadows”

“Children Of Light” video:

“Heroes Must Return” video: