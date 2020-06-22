WITHIN TEMPTATION And EVANESCENCE Postpone European Tour; New Dates Announced
June 22, 2020, an hour ago
Within Temptation have announced that due to the ongoing restrictions, they are forced to postpone their co-headline European tour with Evanescence to 2021.
Says the band: "We know this year will not be easy for you and we will do whatever it takes to get you through by continuing to write and release new songs. Knowing that we won’t get to play for you this year is hard for everyone, but everyone’s health and wellbeing is our number one priority. Whatever happens, this tour will happen! We can’t wait to see you again in 2021, all tickets bought will remain valid!"
Evanescence states: "We are so disappointed that we won't be seeing you this fall, but we're accepting the challenge 2020 is giving us and pouring our time and hearts into making a great album instead. Friends, we miss you terribly and can't wait to play these songs for you next year! Be safe, be well, we love you. We will officially be postponing the World’s Collide tour to 2021. All existing tickets & VIP packages will remain valid for the rescheduled dates."
2021 dates:
September
8 - Zurich, CH, Hallenstadion Zurich
9 - Milan, IT, Mediolanum Forum Milan
11 - Berlin, DE, Velodrom
12 - Gliwice, PL, Arena Gliwice
14 - Leipzig, DE, Quarterback Immobilien Arena
15 - Hamburg, DE, Barclaycard Arena
17 - Amsterdam, NL, Ziggo Dome
18 - Amsterdam, NL, Ziggo Dome
20 - Paris, FR, Accorhotels Arena
21 - Düsseldorf, DE, Mitsubishi Electric Halle
22 - Munich, DE, Zenith
24 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU, Rockhal
26 - Frankfurt, DE, Festhalle
27 - Brussels, BE, Palais 12
28 - Brussels, BE, Palais 12
30 - Glasgow, UK, The SSE Hydro Arena
October
1 - Leeds, UK, First Direct Arena
3 - Birmingham, UK, Utilita Arena Birmingham
4 - London, UK, The O2
7 - Madrid, Spain, Palacio Vistalegre (Evanescence only)