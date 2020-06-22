WITHIN TEMPTATION And EVANESCENCE Postpone European Tour; New Dates Announced

Within Temptation have announced that due to the ongoing restrictions, they are forced to postpone their co-headline European tour with Evanescence to 2021.

Says the band: "We know this year will not be easy for you and we will do whatever it takes to get you through by continuing to write and release new songs. Knowing that we won’t get to play for you this year is hard for everyone, but everyone’s health and wellbeing is our number one priority. Whatever happens, this tour will happen! We can’t wait to see you again in 2021, all tickets bought will remain valid!"

Evanescence states: "We are so disappointed that we won't be seeing you this fall, but we're accepting the challenge 2020 is giving us and pouring our time and hearts into making a great album instead. Friends, we miss you terribly and can't wait to play these songs for you next year! Be safe, be well, we love you. We will officially be postponing the World’s Collide tour to 2021. All existing tickets & VIP packages will remain valid for the rescheduled dates."

2021 dates:

September

8 - Zurich, CH, Hallenstadion Zurich

9 - Milan, IT, Mediolanum Forum Milan

11 - Berlin, DE, Velodrom

12 - Gliwice, PL, Arena Gliwice

14 - Leipzig, DE, Quarterback Immobilien Arena

15 - Hamburg, DE, Barclaycard Arena

17 - Amsterdam, NL, Ziggo Dome

18 - Amsterdam, NL, Ziggo Dome

20 - Paris, FR, Accorhotels Arena

21 - Düsseldorf, DE, Mitsubishi Electric Halle

22 - Munich, DE, Zenith

24 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU, Rockhal

26 - Frankfurt, DE, Festhalle

27 - Brussels, BE, Palais 12

28 - Brussels, BE, Palais 12

30 - Glasgow, UK, The SSE Hydro Arena

October

1 - Leeds, UK, First Direct Arena

3 - Birmingham, UK, Utilita Arena Birmingham

4 - London, UK, The O2

7 - Madrid, Spain, Palacio Vistalegre (Evanescence only)