WITHIN TEMPTATION Announce UK / European Headline Tour

Within Temptation have revealed plans for their fall/winter 2018 UK and European headline tour. Intended to kick off the band's next album campaign, the tour will take them to 33 cities in 18 countries. More details of the new album will be announced at a later date.

This run of dates ends the longest break the band has ever taken from touring. Lead singer Sharon den Adel explains, “When our last tour finished, I was having a rough time. I realized I needed take some time out with my family to deal with things and to rediscover myself. It took much longer than expected, but two years on, things have changed for the better. I created my solo album (My Indigo) which helped me deal with my issues. And afterwards I suddenly found myself with an aching hunger again for more heavy, epic music. Then the music started to come by itself. I knew for sure that our seventh album was coming after all. So here we are... presenting our seventh tour and luckily it’s not going to take so long anymore because we are all more than impatient to get out there again!”

An exclusive pre-sale for tickets starts now on Within Temptation’s website here. Fans can access the pre-sale by joining the band’s complimentary new fan club, with other cool perks to come. General ticket sales start on November 24th.

Tour dates:

October

11 - Krasnoyarsk, Russia - Grand Hall Siberia

13 - Novosibirsk, Russia - House Of Culture

15 - Yekaterinenburg, Russia - Kosmos

17 - Nizhny Nivgorod, Russia - Milo Club

18 - Moscow, Russia - Stadium Club

19 - St. Petersburg, Russia - A2

20 - Espoo, Finland - Metro Areena

22 - Stockholm, Sweden - The Annex

23 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

24 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Valby Hallen

26 - Poznan, Poland - Sala Ziemi

27 - Warsaw, Poland - Torwar

November

9 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy

10 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

11 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy

13 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

16 - Paris, France - Le Zénith

17 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena

19 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium

20 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal

21 - Zürich, Switzerland - Samsung Halle

24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

25 - Groningen, Netherlands - MartiniPlaza

December

8 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

9 - Hamburg, Germany - Mehr! Theater

11 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin

12 - Budapest, Hungary - Tüskecsarnok

13 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

15 - Milan, Italy - Fabrique

16 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena

17 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

18 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle

22 - Tilburg, Netherlands - O13