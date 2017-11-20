WITHIN TEMPTATION Announce UK / European Headline Tour
November 20, 2017, an hour ago
Within Temptation have revealed plans for their fall/winter 2018 UK and European headline tour. Intended to kick off the band's next album campaign, the tour will take them to 33 cities in 18 countries. More details of the new album will be announced at a later date.
This run of dates ends the longest break the band has ever taken from touring. Lead singer Sharon den Adel explains, “When our last tour finished, I was having a rough time. I realized I needed take some time out with my family to deal with things and to rediscover myself. It took much longer than expected, but two years on, things have changed for the better. I created my solo album (My Indigo) which helped me deal with my issues. And afterwards I suddenly found myself with an aching hunger again for more heavy, epic music. Then the music started to come by itself. I knew for sure that our seventh album was coming after all. So here we are... presenting our seventh tour and luckily it’s not going to take so long anymore because we are all more than impatient to get out there again!”
An exclusive pre-sale for tickets starts now on Within Temptation’s website here. Fans can access the pre-sale by joining the band’s complimentary new fan club, with other cool perks to come. General ticket sales start on November 24th.
Tour dates:
October
11 - Krasnoyarsk, Russia - Grand Hall Siberia
13 - Novosibirsk, Russia - House Of Culture
15 - Yekaterinenburg, Russia - Kosmos
17 - Nizhny Nivgorod, Russia - Milo Club
18 - Moscow, Russia - Stadium Club
19 - St. Petersburg, Russia - A2
20 - Espoo, Finland - Metro Areena
22 - Stockholm, Sweden - The Annex
23 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene
24 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Valby Hallen
26 - Poznan, Poland - Sala Ziemi
27 - Warsaw, Poland - Torwar
November
9 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy
10 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo
11 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy
13 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton
16 - Paris, France - Le Zénith
17 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena
19 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium
20 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal
21 - Zürich, Switzerland - Samsung Halle
24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
25 - Groningen, Netherlands - MartiniPlaza
December
8 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle
9 - Hamburg, Germany - Mehr! Theater
11 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin
12 - Budapest, Hungary - Tüskecsarnok
13 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer
15 - Milan, Italy - Fabrique
16 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena
17 - Munich, Germany - Zenith
18 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle
22 - Tilburg, Netherlands - O13