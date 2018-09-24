WITHIN TEMPTATION Debuts Music Video For "The Reckoning" Featuring PAPA ROACH Frontman JACOBY SHADDIX

Dutch symphonic metallers Within Temptation will release their seventh album, Resist, on December 14th via Spinefarm Records/Universal Music. Pre-order the album here. A music video for the first single, "The Reckoning", featuring Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix, can be seen below. A previously released lyric video for the song is also available.

Resist marks a departure from the Within Temptation's past. The record is armed with 10 anthemic tracks, driven by grand melodies and dark hooks. It brings a futuristic take on metal to the table - both instrumentally and thematically.

"Resist is a true milestone for us. If it wasn't for Resist, Within Temptation wouldn't be here anymore," the band stated.

"With this record, we've taken inspiration from modern music and gave it a face - a very dark one," said singer Sharon den Adel. "Sometimes, it feels that today's pop music lacks a rebellious edge. Our main goal was to collect pieces from sounds we did like and roughen it up as much as we could, resulting in a surprisingly new musical world that is heavier, dirtier and more futuristic than we’ve ever created before. Resist is our take on metal in a new way: to give modern music its rebellious edge.”

Resist tracklisting:

"The Reckoning" (feat. Jacoby Shaddix)

"Endless War"

"Raise Your Banner" (feat. Anders Fridén)

"Supernova"

"Holy Ground"

"In Vain"

"Firelight" (feat. Jasper Steverlinck)

"Mad World"

"Mercy Mirror"

"Trophy Hunter"

"The Reckoning" video:

"The Reckoning" lyric video:

