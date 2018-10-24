WITHIN TEMPTATION - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Moscow Show Posted

Dutch symphonic metallers Within Temptation performed in Moscow, Russia on October 18th. Fan-filmed video of the full show is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Intro / Raise Your Banner"

"The Reckoning"

"Endless War"

"In the Middle of the Night"

"Stand My Ground"

"All I Need"

"Supernova"

"Shot in the Dark"

"The Promise"

"Faster"

"Mercy Mirror"

"Paradise (What About Us?)"

"The Heart of Everything"

"Forgiven"

"Mother Earth"

"What Have You Done"

"Stairway to the Skies"

Within Temptation will release their seventh album, Resist, on December 14th via Spinefarm Records/Universal Music. Pre-order the album here.

The band have released "making of" footage from the shoot for the music video for the first single, "The Reckoning", featuring Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix. Watch the new footage, as well as the official video, below.

"The Reckoning" video "making of":

"The Reckoning" video:

Resist marks a departure from the Within Temptation's past. The record is armed with 10 anthemic tracks, driven by grand melodies and dark hooks. It brings a futuristic take on metal to the table - both instrumentally and thematically.

"Resist is a true milestone for us. If it wasn't for Resist, Within Temptation wouldn't be here anymore," the band stated.

"With this record, we've taken inspiration from modern music and gave it a face - a very dark one," said singer Sharon den Adel. "Sometimes, it feels that today's pop music lacks a rebellious edge. Our main goal was to collect pieces from sounds we did like and roughen it up as much as we could, resulting in a surprisingly new musical world that is heavier, dirtier and more futuristic than we’ve ever created before. Resist is our take on metal in a new way: to give modern music its rebellious edge.”

Resist tracklisting:

"The Reckoning" (feat. Jacoby Shaddix)

"Endless War"

"Raise Your Banner" (feat. Anders Fridén)

"Supernova"

"Holy Ground"

"In Vain"

"Firelight" (feat. Jasper Steverlinck)

"Mad World"

"Mercy Mirror"

"Trophy Hunter"

"The Reckoning" lyric video: