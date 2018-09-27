WITHIN TEMPTATION - "Making Of" Footage For "The Reckoning" Music Video Released
September 27, 2018, 6 minutes ago
Dutch symphonic metallers Within Temptation will release their seventh album, Resist, on December 14th via Spinefarm Records/Universal Music. Pre-order the album here.
The band have released "making of" footage from the shoot for the music video for the first single, "The Reckoning", featuring Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix. Watch the new footage, as well as the official video, below.
"The Reckoning" video "making of":
"The Reckoning" video:
Resist marks a departure from the Within Temptation's past. The record is armed with 10 anthemic tracks, driven by grand melodies and dark hooks. It brings a futuristic take on metal to the table - both instrumentally and thematically.
"Resist is a true milestone for us. If it wasn't for Resist, Within Temptation wouldn't be here anymore," the band stated.
"With this record, we've taken inspiration from modern music and gave it a face - a very dark one," said singer Sharon den Adel. "Sometimes, it feels that today's pop music lacks a rebellious edge. Our main goal was to collect pieces from sounds we did like and roughen it up as much as we could, resulting in a surprisingly new musical world that is heavier, dirtier and more futuristic than we’ve ever created before. Resist is our take on metal in a new way: to give modern music its rebellious edge.”
Resist tracklisting:
"The Reckoning" (feat. Jacoby Shaddix)
"Endless War"
"Raise Your Banner" (feat. Anders Fridén)
"Supernova"
"Holy Ground"
"In Vain"
"Firelight" (feat. Jasper Steverlinck)
"Mad World"
"Mercy Mirror"
"Trophy Hunter"
"The Reckoning" lyric video:
Within Temptation tour dates are listed below.
October
11 - Grand Hall Siberia - Krasnoyarsk, Russia
13 - House Of Culture - Novosibirsk, Russia
15 - Kosmos - Yekaterinenburg, Russia
17 - Milo Club - Nizhny Nivgorod, Russia
18 - Stadium Club - Moscow, Russia
19 - A2 - St. Petersburg, Russia
20 - Metro Areena - Espoo, Finland
22 - The Annex - Stockholm, Sweden
23 - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, Norway
24 - Valby Hallen - Copenhagen, Denmark
26 - Sala Ziemi - Poznan, Poland
27 - Torwar - Warsaw, Poland
November
9 - O2 Academy - Birmingham, UK
10 - O2 Apollo - Manchester, UK
11 - O2 Academy - Glasgow, UK
13 - O2 Academy Brixton - London, UK
16 - Le Zénith - Paris, France
17 - Lotto Arena - Antwerp, Belgium
19 - Palladium - Cologne, Germany
20 - Rockhal - Luxembourg, Luxembourg
21 - Samsung Halle - Zürich, Switzerland
24 - AFAS Live - Amsterdam, Netherlands
25 - MartiniPlaza - Groningen, Netherlands
December
8 - Columbiahalle - Berlin, Germany
9 - Mehr! Theater - Hamburg, Germany
11 - Forum Karlin - Prague, Czech Republic
12 - Tüskecsarnok - Budapest, Hungary
13 - Gasometer - Vienna, Austria
15 - Fabrique - Milan, Italy
16 - MHP Arena - Ludwigsburg, Germany
17 - Zenith - Munich, Germany
18 - Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt, Germany
21 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands
22 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands