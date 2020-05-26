WITHIN TEMPTATION Premier Music Video For New Single "Entertain You"

Dutch bashers Within Temptation have released an official music video for their new single, "Entertain You". Watch below. "Entertain You" is available on all streaming platforms such as Spotify, Deezer, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.

Says the band: "Our newest single isn't the only thing we've been working on the past few months, we've also launched a brand new merchandise store with an entirely new, limited edition 'Entertain You' collection!"

Check out the new merch store here, and watch the new video below: