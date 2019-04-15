WITHIN TEMPTATION Premiers "Mad World" Lyric Video

Within Temptation have released an official lyric video for "Mad World", the song from their new album, Resist, released back in February via Spinefarm/Universal Music in North America. Watch the clip below, and order the album here.

Resist tracklisting:

"The Reckoning" (feat. Jacoby Shaddix)

"Endless War"

"Raise Your Banner" (feat. Anders Fridén)

"Supernova"

"Holy Ground"

"In Vain"

"Firelight" (feat. Jasper Steverlinck)

"Mad World"

"Mercy Mirror"

"Trophy Hunter"

"Mad World" lyric video:

"Supernova" video:

"In Vain" lyric video:

"Raise Your Banner" (feat. Anders Fridén) lyric video:

"The Reckoning" video: