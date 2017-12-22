WITHIN TEMPTATION Release Free Live Black Xmas Show For Fans; Video Trailer Streaming

Within Temptation have announced the premiere of previously unreleased live footage of their unique Black Xmas performance, recorded live at the 013 in Tilburg, The Netherlands exactly one year ago. In the coming months, the band will unveil more videos online and on the band’s streaming portals. Watch a trailer below.

Although there has been huge demand for the band to do a 2017 edition of this special show, the band decided to give away free live footage to their fan club members, after announcing a fall/winter 2018 European tour this November. Within Temptation's Black Xmas show featured a stunning performance with special costumes, custom masks, and brand new visual effects, as well as special scenery and actors throughout the venue. Fans flocked from all over the world to catch it.

Fan club members can access the newly released Black Xmas footage through the band’s website at within-temptation.com - if you aren't a member yet, you can also join the fan club for free on their website.

Recently, the band finalized writing songs for their new album, only a few weeks after lead singer Sharon den Adel announced her solo project My Indigo. The group's European tour is on sale now and sees the band visiting 18 countries and 33 cities around Europe and the UK. Full dates are below and some shows have already sold out.

Tour dates:

October

11 - Krasnoyarsk, Russia - Grand Hall Siberia

13 - Novosibirsk, Russia - House Of Culture

15 - Yekaterinenburg, Russia - Kosmos

17 - Nizhny Nivgorod, Russia - Milo Club

18 - Moscow, Russia - Stadium Club

19 - St. Petersburg, Russia - A2

20 - Espoo, Finland - Metro Areena

22 - Stockholm, Sweden - The Annex

23 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

24 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Valby Hallen

26 - Poznan, Poland - Sala Ziemi

27 - Warsaw, Poland - Torwar

November

9 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy

10 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

11 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy

13 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

16 - Paris, France - Le Zénith

17 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena

19 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium

20 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal

21 - Zürich, Switzerland - Samsung Halle

24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

25 - Groningen, Netherlands - MartiniPlaza

December

8 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

9 - Hamburg, Germany - Mehr! Theater

11 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin

12 - Budapest, Hungary - Tüskecsarnok

13 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

15 - Milan, Italy - Fabrique

16 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena

17 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

18 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle

22 - Tilburg, Netherlands - O13