WITHIN TEMPTATION Release "The Reckoning" Lyric Video; Resist Album Details Revealed
September 14, 2018, an hour ago
Dutch symphonic metallers Within Temptation will release their seventh album, Resist, on December 14th via Spinefarm Records/Universal Music. Pre-order the album here. A lyric video for the first single, "The Reckoning", featuring Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix, can be seen below.
Resist tracklisting:
"The Reckoning" (feat. Jacoby Shaddix)
"Endless War"
"Raise Your Banner" (feat. Anders Fridén)
"Supernova"
"Holy Ground"
"In Vain"
"Firelight" (feat. Jasper Steverlinck)
"Mad World"
"Mercy Mirror"
"Trophy Hunter"
"The Reckoning" lyric video:
Within Temptation tour dates are listed below.
October
11 - Grand Hall Siberia - Krasnoyarsk, Russia
13 - House Of Culture - Novosibirsk, Russia
15 - Kosmos - Yekaterinenburg, Russia
17 - Milo Club - Nizhny Nivgorod, Russia
18 - Stadium Club - Moscow, Russia
19 - A2 - St. Petersburg, Russia
20 - Metro Areena - Espoo, Finland
22 - The Annex - Stockholm, Sweden
23 - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, Norway
24 - Valby Hallen - Copenhagen, Denmark
26 - Sala Ziemi - Poznan, Poland
27 - Torwar - Warsaw, Poland
November
9 - O2 Academy - Birmingham, UK
10 - O2 Apollo - Manchester, UK
11 - O2 Academy - Glasgow, UK
13 - O2 Academy Brixton - London, UK
16 - Le Zénith - Paris, France
17 - Lotto Arena - Antwerp, Belgium
19 - Palladium - Cologne, Germany
20 - Rockhal - Luxembourg, Luxembourg
21 - Samsung Halle - Zürich, Switzerland
24 - AFAS Live - Amsterdam, Netherlands
25 - MartiniPlaza - Groningen, Netherlands
December
8 - Columbiahalle - Berlin, Germany
9 - Mehr! Theater - Hamburg, Germany
11 - Forum Karlin - Prague, Czech Republic
12 - Tüskecsarnok - Budapest, Hungary
13 - Gasometer - Vienna, Austria
15 - Fabrique - Milan, Italy
16 - MHP Arena - Ludwigsburg, Germany
17 - Zenith - Munich, Germany
18 - Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt, Germany
21 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands
22 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands