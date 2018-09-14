WITHIN TEMPTATION Release "The Reckoning" Lyric Video; Resist Album Details Revealed

Dutch symphonic metallers Within Temptation will release their seventh album, Resist, on December 14th via Spinefarm Records/Universal Music. Pre-order the album here. A lyric video for the first single, "The Reckoning", featuring Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix, can be seen below.

Resist tracklisting:

"The Reckoning" (feat. Jacoby Shaddix)

"Endless War"

"Raise Your Banner" (feat. Anders Fridén)

"Supernova"

"Holy Ground"

"In Vain"

"Firelight" (feat. Jasper Steverlinck)

"Mad World"

"Mercy Mirror"

"Trophy Hunter"

"The Reckoning" lyric video:

Within Temptation tour dates are listed below.

October

11 - Grand Hall Siberia - Krasnoyarsk, Russia

13 - House Of Culture - Novosibirsk, Russia

15 - Kosmos - Yekaterinenburg, Russia

17 - Milo Club - Nizhny Nivgorod, Russia

18 - Stadium Club - Moscow, Russia

19 - A2 - St. Petersburg, Russia

20 - Metro Areena - Espoo, Finland

22 - The Annex - Stockholm, Sweden

23 - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, Norway

24 - Valby Hallen - Copenhagen, Denmark

26 - Sala Ziemi - Poznan, Poland

27 - Torwar - Warsaw, Poland

November

9 - O2 Academy - Birmingham, UK

10 - O2 Apollo - Manchester, UK

11 - O2 Academy - Glasgow, UK

13 - O2 Academy Brixton - London, UK

16 - Le Zénith - Paris, France

17 - Lotto Arena - Antwerp, Belgium

19 - Palladium - Cologne, Germany

20 - Rockhal - Luxembourg, Luxembourg

21 - Samsung Halle - Zürich, Switzerland

24 - AFAS Live - Amsterdam, Netherlands

25 - MartiniPlaza - Groningen, Netherlands

December

8 - Columbiahalle - Berlin, Germany

9 - Mehr! Theater - Hamburg, Germany

11 - Forum Karlin - Prague, Czech Republic

12 - Tüskecsarnok - Budapest, Hungary

13 - Gasometer - Vienna, Austria

15 - Fabrique - Milan, Italy

16 - MHP Arena - Ludwigsburg, Germany

17 - Zenith - Munich, Germany

18 - Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt, Germany

21 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands

22 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands