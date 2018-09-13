WITHIN TEMPTATION - Resist Album To Be Released In December

Dutch symphonic metallers Within Temptation will release their seventh album, Resist, on December 14th via Spinefarm Records/Universal Music Germany.

Speaking about the record, vocalist Sharon Den Adel tells Metal Hammer: “Sometimes it feels that today’s pop music lacks a rebellious edge. Our main goal was to collect pieces from sounds we did like then roughen the whole thing up as much as we could, allowing us to shape a new musical world that is heavier, dirtier and more futuristic than we’ve ever created before. Resist is our new take on metal; our way of giving a fresh lease of life to the rebellious edge of modern music.”

Complete album details to follow.

Within Temptation tour dates:

October

11 - Grand Hall Siberia - Krasnoyarsk, Russia

13 - House Of Culture - Novosibirsk, Russia

15 - Kosmos - Yekaterinenburg, Russia

17 - Milo Club - Nizhny Nivgorod, Russia

18 - Stadium Club - Moscow, Russia

19 - A2 - St. Petersburg, Russia

20 - Metro Areena - Espoo, Finland

22 - The Annex - Stockholm, Sweden

23 - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, Norway

24 - Valby Hallen - Copenhagen, Denmark

26 - Sala Ziemi - Poznan, Poland

27 - Torwar - Warsaw, Poland

November

9 - O2 Academy - Birmingham, UK

10 - O2 Apollo - Manchester, UK

11 - O2 Academy - Glasgow, UK

13 - O2 Academy Brixton - London, UK

16 - Le Zénith - Paris, France

17 - Lotto Arena - Antwerp, Belgium

19 - Palladium - Cologne, Germany

20 - Rockhal - Luxembourg, Luxembourg

21 - Samsung Halle - Zürich, Switzerland

24 - AFAS Live - Amsterdam, Netherlands

25 - MartiniPlaza - Groningen, Netherlands

December

8 - Columbiahalle - Berlin, Germany

9 - Mehr! Theater - Hamburg, Germany

11 - Forum Karlin - Prague, Czech Republic

12 - Tüskecsarnok - Budapest, Hungary

13 - Gasometer - Vienna, Austria

15 - Fabrique - Milan, Italy

16 - MHP Arena - Ludwigsburg, Germany

17 - Zenith - Munich, Germany

18 - Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt, Germany

21 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands

22 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands