WITHIN TEMPTATION - Resist Album To Be Released In December
September 13, 2018, an hour ago
Dutch symphonic metallers Within Temptation will release their seventh album, Resist, on December 14th via Spinefarm Records/Universal Music Germany.
Speaking about the record, vocalist Sharon Den Adel tells Metal Hammer: “Sometimes it feels that today’s pop music lacks a rebellious edge. Our main goal was to collect pieces from sounds we did like then roughen the whole thing up as much as we could, allowing us to shape a new musical world that is heavier, dirtier and more futuristic than we’ve ever created before. Resist is our new take on metal; our way of giving a fresh lease of life to the rebellious edge of modern music.”
Complete album details to follow.
Within Temptation tour dates:
October
11 - Grand Hall Siberia - Krasnoyarsk, Russia
13 - House Of Culture - Novosibirsk, Russia
15 - Kosmos - Yekaterinenburg, Russia
17 - Milo Club - Nizhny Nivgorod, Russia
18 - Stadium Club - Moscow, Russia
19 - A2 - St. Petersburg, Russia
20 - Metro Areena - Espoo, Finland
22 - The Annex - Stockholm, Sweden
23 - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, Norway
24 - Valby Hallen - Copenhagen, Denmark
26 - Sala Ziemi - Poznan, Poland
27 - Torwar - Warsaw, Poland
November
9 - O2 Academy - Birmingham, UK
10 - O2 Apollo - Manchester, UK
11 - O2 Academy - Glasgow, UK
13 - O2 Academy Brixton - London, UK
16 - Le Zénith - Paris, France
17 - Lotto Arena - Antwerp, Belgium
19 - Palladium - Cologne, Germany
20 - Rockhal - Luxembourg, Luxembourg
21 - Samsung Halle - Zürich, Switzerland
24 - AFAS Live - Amsterdam, Netherlands
25 - MartiniPlaza - Groningen, Netherlands
December
8 - Columbiahalle - Berlin, Germany
9 - Mehr! Theater - Hamburg, Germany
11 - Forum Karlin - Prague, Czech Republic
12 - Tüskecsarnok - Budapest, Hungary
13 - Gasometer - Vienna, Austria
15 - Fabrique - Milan, Italy
16 - MHP Arena - Ludwigsburg, Germany
17 - Zenith - Munich, Germany
18 - Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt, Germany
21 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands
22 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands