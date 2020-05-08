WITHIN TEMPTATION Stream New Single "Entertain You"

Dutch bashers, Within Temptation, have released a new single, "Entertain You".

"We planned the release of this track during the Worlds Collide Tour," says the band. "But now that it has been postponed, we want to give you something to look forward to until the tour starts."

"'Entertain You' is out on all streaming platforms such as Spotify, Deezer, Apple Music, Amazon Music and YouTube. Take care everyone, hang in there and until we meet again."