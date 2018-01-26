WITHIN TEMPTATION Streaming Three Live Videos From Black X-mas 2016 Concert
In 2016, Within Temptation performed at the 013 in Tilburg, Netherlands as part of their annual Black X-mas show. These recordings were given away to fanclub members for free.
Although there has been huge demand for the band to do another edition of this special show, the band decided to give away free live footage to their fan club members, after announcing a fall/winter 2018 European tour last November. Within Temptation's Black Xmas show featured a stunning performance with special costumes, custom masks, and brand new visual effects, as well as special scenery and actors throughout the venue. Fans flocked from all over the world to catch it. Fan club members can access the Black Xmas footage through the band’s website at within-temptation.com - if you aren't a member yet, you can also join the fan club for free on their website.
Watch three videos from the show below:
"Black No. 1 (Little Miss Scare-All):
"In The Middle Of The Night":
"Jillian (I’d Give My Heart)":
Trailer:
Recently, the band finalized writing songs for their new album, only a few weeks after lead singer Sharon den Adel announced her solo project My Indigo. The group's European tour is on sale now and sees the band visiting 18 countries and 33 cities around Europe and the UK. Full dates are below and some shows have already sold out.
Tour dates:
October
11 - Krasnoyarsk, Russia - Grand Hall Siberia
13 - Novosibirsk, Russia - House Of Culture
15 - Yekaterinenburg, Russia - Kosmos
17 - Nizhny Nivgorod, Russia - Milo Club
18 - Moscow, Russia - Stadium Club
19 - St. Petersburg, Russia - A2
20 - Espoo, Finland - Metro Areena
22 - Stockholm, Sweden - The Annex
23 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene
24 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Valby Hallen
26 - Poznan, Poland - Sala Ziemi
27 - Warsaw, Poland - Torwar
November
9 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy
10 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo
11 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy
13 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton
16 - Paris, France - Le Zénith
17 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena
19 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium
20 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal
21 - Zürich, Switzerland - Samsung Halle
24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
25 - Groningen, Netherlands - MartiniPlaza
December
8 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle
9 - Hamburg, Germany - Mehr! Theater
11 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin
12 - Budapest, Hungary - Tüskecsarnok
13 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer
15 - Milan, Italy - Fabrique
16 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena
17 - Munich, Germany - Zenith
18 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle
22 - Tilburg, Netherlands - O13