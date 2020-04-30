WITHIN TEMPTATION To Release New Single "Entertain You" On May 8

Dutch bashers, Within Temptation, have announced the release of a new single, "Entertain You", on May 8.

"We planned the release of this track during the Worlds Collide Tour," says the band, "but now that it has been postponed we want to give you something to look forward to until the tour starts.

"'Entertain You' will be out on all streaming platforms such as Spotify, Deezer, Apple Music, Amazon Music and YouTube. Pre-save the song now and we will choose 50 lucky fans that will receive a personal postcard and message from Sharon. Pre-save 'Entertain You' here.

"Take care everyone, hang in there and until we meet again." 💕