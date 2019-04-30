WITHIN TEMPTATION Vocalist SHARON DEN ADEL Discusses "Mad World" Song In New Commentary Video

Within Temptation have released a new commentary video, in which singer Sharon den Adel explains what the song "Mad World" is actually about.

"Mad World" is featured on Within Temptation's new album, Resist, released back in February via Spinefarm/Universal Music in North America. Watch a lyric video for the song below, and order the album here.

Resist tracklisting:

"The Reckoning" (feat. Jacoby Shaddix)

"Endless War"

"Raise Your Banner" (feat. Anders Fridén)

"Supernova"

"Holy Ground"

"In Vain"

"Firelight" (feat. Jasper Steverlinck)

"Mad World"

"Mercy Mirror"

"Trophy Hunter"

"Mad World" lyric video:

"Supernova" video:

"In Vain" lyric video:

"Raise Your Banner" (feat. Anders Fridén) lyric video:

"The Reckoning" video: