WITHIN TEMPTATION Vocalist SHARON DEN ADEL Discusses "Raise Your Banner" - "How Do You Want The World To Be?"; Video

Within Temptation released their new album, Resist, back in February via Spinefarm/Universal Music in North America. Curious to know what the song "Raise Your Banner" is actually about? Sharon den Adel answers all your questions about the new single from the album. Watch below:

Stream snippets of all songs from Resist below, and order the album here.

Resist tracklisting:

"The Reckoning" (feat. Jacoby Shaddix)

"Endless War"

"Raise Your Banner" (feat. Anders Fridén)

"Supernova"

"Holy Ground"

"In Vain"

"Firelight" (feat. Jasper Steverlinck)

"Mad World"

"Mercy Mirror"

"Trophy Hunter"

Song snippets:

"Supernova" video:

"In Vain" lyric video:

"Firelight" (feat. Jasper Steverlinck):

"Raise Your Banner" (feat. Anders Fridén) lyric video:

"The Reckoning" video: