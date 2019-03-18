WITHIN TEMPTATION Vocalist SHARON DEN ADEL Discusses "The Reckoning" - "Freedom In General Is Something To Fight For"; Video

Within Temptation released their new album, Resist, on February 1st via Spinefarm/Universal Music in North America. Curious to know what "The Reckoning" (feat. Jacoby Shaddix) is actually about? Sharon den Adel answers all your questions about the first single from the album. Watch below:

Stream snippets of all songs from Resist below, and order the album here.

Resist tracklisting:

"The Reckoning" (feat. Jacoby Shaddix)

"Endless War"

"Raise Your Banner" (feat. Anders Fridén)

"Supernova"

"Holy Ground"

"In Vain"

"Firelight" (feat. Jasper Steverlinck)

"Mad World"

"Mercy Mirror"

"Trophy Hunter"

Song snippets:

"Supernova" video:

"In Vain" lyric video:

"Firelight" (feat. Jasper Steverlinck):

"Raise Your Banner" (feat. Anders Fridén) lyric video:

"The Reckoning" video:

Within Temptation North American tour runs through March 19th in Los Angeles.

March

18 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern Theater