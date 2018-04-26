WITHIN THE RUINS Announce New Summer Tour Dates; PHINEHAS, GREAT AMERICAN GHOST, And SENTINELS To Support

Massachusetts metal veterans Within The Ruins have announced a new batch of headline dates in continued support of their album Halfway Human. The dates kick off in Providence, RI on August 2nd and bring the band to various points on the east coast before wrapping up in Amityville, Long Island on August 12th. Support will come from Phinehas, Great American Ghost, and Sentinels (August 2nd - 5th).

These dates will be the first time the band will hit the road with new vocalist Steve Tinnon who replaced original singer Tim Goergen just a few weeks ago.

“We're all very excited get back on the road to start this new chapter for Within The Ruins,” says guitarist and founding member Joe Cocchi. “This will be the first run of dates with Steve as our new vocalist and we couldn't be happier. We're also very stoked to have our good friends in Phinehas, Great American Ghost, and Sentinels on this run with us. Hope to see everyone out there!”

Tour dates:

August

2 - Providence, RI - Fete Music Hall

3 - Hartford, CT - The Webster Underground

4 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Loft

5 - Portland, ME - Port City Music Hall

7 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

8 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

9 - Baltimore, MD - Sound Stage

10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Cattivo

11 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge

12 - Amityville, NY - Revolution

Within The Ruins released Halfway Human last year via Good Fight Music / Entertainment One (eOne). The band recorded the LP from their own studio with producer and guitar player Joe Cocchi at the helm. Vocal production took place at Zing Studios in Westfield, MA with Jim Fogarty (Killswitch Engage, The Devil Wears Prada).

Halfway Human was Mixed and mastered by Joshua Wickman at Dreadcore productions. Album artwork and design were completed by Justin Kamerer.

(Photo - Jeremy Saffer)