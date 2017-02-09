WITHOUT WAVES Debut “Never Know Quite Why” Music Video

Chicago-based technical/progressive metal group, Without Waves will release their new album, Lunar, on March 17th via Prosthetic Records. A video for the album track, “Never Know Quite Why”, is available for streaming below.

Without Waves effortlessly create a rich fusion of extreme, progressive metal and cascading soundscapes with precision songwriting, showcasing blistering riffs and unorthodox time signatures paired alongside dreamy melodies and poetic chord structures. An important new addition to a new wave of young, progressive and urgent technical metal artists. Lunar will be available on CD, limited edition double LP (Clear Violet Splatter) and all digital platforms.

Tracklisting:

“Sewing Together The Limbs”

“Poetry In Putrid Air”

“Us Against”

“Never Know Quite Why”

“Victorian Punishment”

“EDMS”

“Lost Art”

“Fractals”

“Memento More”

“Never Know Quite Why” video:

“Sewing Together The Limbs”:

Without Waves is:

Anthony Cwan - Vocals/Guitars

Zac Lombardi - Guitars

John Picillo - Bass

Garry Naples - Drums