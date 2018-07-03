WITHOUT WAVES Release “Victorian Punishment” Music Video

Chicago-based technical/progressive metal group Without Waves have released a video for "Victorian Punishment", featured on the band's Lunar album, released last year via Prosthetic Records. Watch the clip below.

Without Waves effortlessly create a rich fusion of extreme, progressive metal and cascading soundscapes with precision songwriting, showcasing blistering riffs and unorthodox time signatures paired alongside dreamy melodies and poetic chord structures. An important new addition to a new wave of young, progressive and urgent technical metal artists.

Tracklisting:

“Sewing Together The Limbs”

“Poetry In Putrid Air”

“Us Against”

“Never Know Quite Why”

“Victorian Punishment”

“EDMS”

“Lost Art”

“Fractals”

“Memento More”

“Victorian Punishment” video:

“Never Know Quite Why” video: