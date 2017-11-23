WIZARD Streaming Fallen Kings Album In It's Entirety

German true metal outfit Wizard released their new album, Fallen Kings, earlier this year via Massacre Records. A full album stream can be found below.

Fallen Kings was mixed and mastered by Achim Köhler at Indiscreet Audio. The artwork was created by Aldo Requena (Feanor, Black Majesty, Paragon).

Tracklisting:

"Liar And Betrayer"

"We Are The Masses"

"Live Your Life"

"Brothers In Spirit"

"White Wolf"

"Wizard Until The End"

"Father To Son"

"Let Us Unite"

"Frozen Blood"

"You're The King"

Album stream:

“Liar And Betrayer” lyric video: