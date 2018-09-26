WIZARDS OF WINTER - Holiday Rock Ensemble Announce 2018 Holiday Season Tour Dates, Plus New Members

Holiday rock ensemble the Wizards Of Winter - featuring former members of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Rainbow, Blue Oyster Cult, Ted Nugent and The Irish Tenors - will begin their annual holiday tour on Friday, November 16th in Westbury, NY. The tour will visit cities and towns across North America, coming to an end on December 29th in Derry, NH. See below for a full listing of tour dates. All dates are on sale now, and tickets can be purchased via individual venues.

Wizards Of Winter founder and keyboardist Scott Kelly says, "We are looking forward to bringing the spirit of Christmas across the nation again this year. We have such an exciting lineup and we can't wait to get out there and share the magic with friends, both old and new!"



Tour dates:

November

16 - Westbury, NY - The Space at Westbury

17 - York, PA - The Strand Theatre

23 - Peekskill, NY - Paramount Theatre

24 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center

30 - Jackson, MI - Potter Center

December

1 - Winona, MN - St. Cecelia Theatre

2 - Mitchell, SD - Corn Palace Theatre

3 - Winnipeg, MB - Centennial Concert Hall

6 - Suquamish, WA - Clear Water Casino

7 - Shelton, WA - Little Creek Casino

8 - Longview, WA - Columbia Theatre

12 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

13 - Tucson, AZ - Fox Tucson Theatre

15 - Las Vegas, NV - Cannery Casino

18 - Ponca City, OK - Poncan Theatre

19 - Terre Haute, IN - Indiana Theater

20 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center Theatre

21 - Elkhart, IN - The Lerner Theatre

22 - Akron, OH - Akron Civic Center

23 - Easton, PA - State Theatre Center for the Arts

28 - Staten Island, NY - St. George Theatre

29 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

The Wizards Of Winter are thrilled to announce the addition of several talented new members to their ensemble. The ensemble is pleased to welcome drummer and former Trans-Siberian Orchestra member John O. Reilly, Baritone/Tenor lead vocalist Karl Scully, lead vocalist/auxiliary keyboardist Rebecca Graae and lead guitarist Chris Green.

Drummer John O. Reilly says, "I'm proud and excited to be joining the Wizards Of Winter this coming season and beyond! There are great things ahead for the Wizards and I am truly honored to be a part of it and looking forward to seeing you on the road."

John O. Reilly has recorded, performed live, and appeared on video with some of the best, including Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow, Bruce Springsteen, Joe Walsh (Eagles), Richie Cannata (Billy Joel), John Anderson (Yes), Geoff Tate (Queensryche), Tommy Shaw (Styx), Blackmore's Night, West World, Jane Mangini (O'2L), Joe Lynn Turner, Blue Oyster Cult, Al Pitrelli (Megadeth), Robin Zander (Cheap Trick), Randy Coven (Yngwie Malmsteen), Zack Wylde (Ozzy Osbourne), TM Stevens (Steve Vai), Steve Morse (Kansas/Dixie Dregs/Deep Purple), Alan Holdsworth, Stanley Jordan, Reb Beach, Jeff Watson (Night Ranger), Rod Price (Foghat), Peter Noone, Davy Jones, Micky Dolenz, Bobby Sherman, Yoko Ono, Richie Havens and more. Reilly performed with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra for over 15 years.

Lead vocalist Karl Scully says, "I am thrilled to be joining the Wizards Of Winter! Throughout my classical career I've rocked out to this kind of music, so I am so excited to now be able to join such an incredibly talented group and bring this full-throttle music to audiences everywhere! It's amazing to me how easily this music sits on my voice, and how much fun it is to use the full range of my voice with this powerful band. I am honored to be included with these world-class instrumentalists and singers this year, and I know the tour with them is going to be a blast!"

Karl was a member of The Irish Tenors and performed with them and as a soloist in Europe and the USA. He kick-started his career in 2000 when he played the role of Count John McCormack in the cinematic film "Nora", by Pat Murphy and Gerard Stembridge, starring Ewan McGregor. He followed his on-screen success by performing operatic roles such as: Don Jose in "Carmen" by Bizet; The Witch in "Hansel and Gretel" by Humperdinck; MacHeath, in "Beggars Opera" and Albert, in "Albert Herring" by Benjamin Britten; King Ouf in "L'etoile" by Chabrier; Paolino, in "Il Matrimonio Segreto" by Cimarosa; Ferrando, in "Cosi Fan Tutte" by Mozart; and Arturo in "Lucia di Lammermoor" by Gaetano Donizetti. During his time in Italy, Karl was a permanent artist in the Teatro Carlo Felice Opera House in Genoa. While there he performed solo roles alongside world-famous artists including Samuel Ramey, Robert Brubaker, and Dwayne Croft.

Lead vocalist/auxiliary keyboardist Rebecca Graae holds a degree in vocal performance, and has been featured as a lead soloist on Viking Ocean Cruises since 2016. Rebecca has also performed in several theatre productions. Rebecca comments, "I'm so excited to tour with the Wizards this season! As a classically trained theatre performer, getting to work with rockers is an exciting challenge and an amazing opportunity that I am honored to have been given. I've already been warmly welcomed into a new family of incredible musicians, and celebrating Christmas is the best job anyone could ask for! Let's get this show on the road!"

Lead guitarist Chris Green has performed with the likes of Jeff Scott Soto, Firehouse, Nelson, Scrap Metal (with Eric Martin, Mark Slaughter and Kip Winger), Furyon, Pride and Rock N' Roll Fantasy Camp, and is currently the lead guitar player for Tyketto. He is also a songwriter and has released solo albums. Chris Green adds, "I'm incredibly proud to join the ranks of the Wizards Of Winter. Rehearsals have been fantastic and I'm really looking forward to getting out on the road this winter as part of the team. The level of musicianship in this band is incredible, so I'm honored to be part of this Christmas extravaganza. I look forward to meeting you all on the road, see you soon!"