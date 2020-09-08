WIZARDTHRONE - Extreme Metal Supergroup Feat. Members Of ALESTORM, GLORYHAMMER, AETHER REALM And More Signs Worldwide Deal With Napalm Records And Napalm Events

Mortals beware - some mighty sorcerers have cast their spell over Napalm Records.

Says the label: "We are proud to announce the signing of the newly founded extreme metal supergroup Wizardthrone. This groundbreaking adventure features members of roaring metal pirates Alestorm, galactic warriors Gloryhammer, melodic death metal formation Aether Realm, kings of goblin metal Nekrogoblikon, epic black metal visionaries Forlorn Citadel and death metal machinery Vale Of Pnath.

"After countless eons shrouded in secrecy, the elder council of Wizardthrone has been summoned forth from the stellar void in the great blight of 2020, replete with astonishing marvels to horrify and enthral all who might encounter their majesty. Drawing influence from the greatest extreme metal bands of years past, Wizardthrone shall be imminently unleashing their initiatory incantation upon the world."

Wizardthrone on the signing: “It is with tremendous exultation that we announce our necrosophic pact with the most esteemed patrons of art, Napalm Records! Immortalise this day in song, humans, and kneel before your Supreme Wizard Overlords! Liber Falxifer! Hail the Non-Euclidean Hypercrystal!”

Wizardthrone are:

V. Morbistopheles Jones (Aether Realm) - vocals/bass

M. Archistrategos Barber (Gloryhammer, Deathcode Society) - guitar

M. Xaviculus Bell (Forlorn Citadel) - guitar

C. Hyperiax Bowes (Alestorm) - synthesizers

E. Wizardthrone Brown (Nekrogoblikon, Vale Of Pnath) - drums

(Photo - Dan Goldsworthy)