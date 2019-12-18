WJCU’s Cleveland Metal Holiday Show Raises Over $7,000 For Various Charities

WJCU’s 11th Annual Cleveland Metal Holiday Show took place on December 14 at the Beachland Ballroom and Tavern in Cleveland, OH. Fans attending were encouraged to bring food and cash donations for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, Friends Of The Cleveland Kennel and Alzheimer's Association. 2019’s totals are in with $7,355 being donated and 3,503 pounds of food. The organizers would like to thank the fans for their overwhelming support.

The show featured a reunion of Cleveland ‘80s glam metallers Priscilla as well as death metal legends NunSlaughter, Chemikill, Olathia, Hostile Omish, Vandallus (feat. members from Midnight), Kurnugia, Dead Earth, Sparrowmilk, Vadiat, Dying Desolation and Iron Maiden tribute Maiden Voyage. Chris Emig from Olathia and Megadeth mascot Vic Rattlehead were MC’s.

"Our charity event showcases a very diverse lineup of local heavy metal talent", says event organizer and WJCU Metal On Metal DJ Bill Peters. "We’re proud of our metal scene here in Cleveland. We want to give fans the best show possible and thank them for their support. They deserve it. This is their night.”