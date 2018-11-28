WJCU’s Cleveland Metal Holiday Show Will Rock The Beachland On December 8th

WJCU’s 10th Annual Cleveland Metal Holiday Show is set to take place Saturday, December 8th at the Beachland Ballroom and Tavern in Cleveland. 12 Cleveland bands will be performing on two stages. This year’s lineup features: Amps II Eleven, Olathia, Vandallus, Ritual, Sacred Few, Spellchucker (pictured above), Sleeplord, Merciless Reign, Syphilis Diller, Assault and a special mystery band headliner.

Night Demon’s Jarvis Leatherby will be traveling in from Ventura, California to MC with Chris Emig from Olathia. Previous years host Iron Ingo Stührenberg is unable to attend from Germany.

Doors open 4 PM. Show starts 5 PM. All ages. Admission is free. Non-perishable food and cash donations are accepted for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, Friends Of The Cleveland Kennel and Alzheimer’s Association.

“We had a capacity turnout last year with record food and cash donations”, says event organizer and WJCU Metal On Metal host Bill Peters. “California’s Night Demon recorded a live album and the original line-up of legendary Cleveland metal band Breaker reunited for the first time in 30 years. It truly was a night to remember! We’ve got another great lineup assembled for this year.

“As with all of our past holiday shows, we do not charge admission to attend but do encourage fans to bring food and cash donations if they are able. It’s not required though. This time of year is about the spirit of giving and helping those less fortunate. It’s the music that brings us together to do just that. Heavy metal fans are the most generous when it comes to supporting good causes. We’re working hard to make our community a better place to live.”

A warm-up show will take place the night before on Friday, December 7th at the Maple Grove Tavern in Maple Heights. Bands performing include The Kahuna Kings, The Beyonderers, The Rick Ray Band and Lotus Pedal.

Doors open 7 PM. Show starts 7:30 PM. 21 & over. Admission is free. Non-perishable food and cash donations will be collected for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, Friends Of The Cleveland Kennel and Alzheimer’s Association as well.

Both events are presented by WJCU 88.7 FM and The Exchange.