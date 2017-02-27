WOE UNTO ME To Release New Album, Among The Lightened Skies The Voidness Flashed; Details Revealed, Studio Videos Streaming

Belarusian doom metal band, Woe Unto Me, will release their new album, Among The Lightened Skies The Voidness Flashed, via Solitude Productions in the second half of 2017.

The working process on the successor of the debut, A Step Into The Waters Of Forgetfulness (released by Solitude Productions in February 2014), is almost finished, all the instruments and vocals are done. The recording process took place in Monroe Sound Studio (Poland) with Arkadiusz “Aro” Jabłoński (Shadows Land, Masachist) as a sound producer, known for his work with such bands as Vesania, Masachist, Disloyal, Shadows Land, etc.

Says the band: “We've been experimenting with sound really a lot and we’re absolutely happy with the result that came in the end, the time was well-spent.”

A few words about the album itself: the material for it appeared to be so vast and diverse that the band decided to divide it into two parts, so this is going to be a double album. Musically, artistically and in general content both CDs will be radically different from each other: the first part plunges the listener into a dark and depressive atmosphere of doom metal in its various shapes and will include five songs, the second one is an acoustic melancholy, which will envelop you with a blanket of autumnal gloom and sad beauty, consisting of seven compositions.

The band also claims that several famous representatives of doom metal will make a guest appearance on the album, whose names will be revealed in time.

The cover art for Among The Lightened Skies The Voidness Flashed was created by Lenore Ani.

Among The Lightened Skies The Voidness Flashed tracklisting:

CD1:

“Triptych: Shiver, Shelter, Shatter”

“Of Life That Never Showed Its Face”

“I Come To Naught”

“Breath Of A Grief”

“Drawn By Mourning”

CD2:

“In A Stranglehold”

“Leave Me To My Sorrows”

“Along Came The Imminence”

“Fall-Dyed Lament”

“A Year-Long Waiting”

“My Joy Lies Behind”

“The Snide Sun”

Studio videos: