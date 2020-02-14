WOLF Debut "Shoot To Kill" Lyric Video

Swedish heavy metal masters, Wolf, are back with their new single, "Shoot To Kill". It comes with a lyric video, which was produced by Iranian metal man Mohsen Fayazi of StarGazer MultiMedia. Check it out below.

Vocalist Niklas Stålvind states: “‘Shoot To Kill’ is the second single, and the opening track of Feeding The Machine. Fist waving, fast and straight up in-your-face-metal in the classic Wolf vein. Perfect for banging your head and disturbing your neighbours. Just do it - we know you want to! We really like the lyric video Mohsen Fayazi did for the song, and we hope you will too. And there is more where that came from... Feeding The Machine will be out on March 13th and contains 12 new Wolf tracks and one bonus track. We are eager to see you soon, as Wolf hits the road in March 2020!”

Feeding The Machine will be released on March 13. As a special extra track included on the Limited Edition CD Digipak and also on the CD coming along with the LP, Wolf have recorded a stunning cover version of the Angel Witch classic, "Atlantis".

Feeding The Machine will be released on Vinyl (with the CD included), as limited edition CD digipak and on all digital platforms. Pre-order here.

"Shoot To Kill"

"Guillotine"

"Dead Man's Hand"

"Midnight Hour"

"Mass Confusion"

"The Cold Emptiness"

"Feeding The Machine"

"Devil In The Flesh"

"Spoon Bender"

"The Raven"

"Black Widow"

"A Thief Inside"

“Midnight Hour” video:

Lineup:

Niklas Stålvind - Vocals, Guitars

Simon Johansson - Guitar

Pontus Egberg - Bass

Johan Koleberg - Drums