WOLF Frontman NIKLAS STÅLVIND Talks New Album - "I Tried To Write Deeper Stuff; Simple, Powerful Songs, And Not Overwork The Demo"

Metal Shock Finland's Alison Booth recently spoke to Wolf frontman Niklas Stålvind for her Blackdiamond's Metal Mayhem anniversary show. Niklas revealed exclusive details about the band's next album and planned release date. Some excerpts and the full audio can be found here.

On the new album: "It’s a bit rawer and rougher than the Devil Seed. The Devil Seed was a bit polished. I don’t wanna call it polished, it has a lot of depth to it, but it was also a kind of expensive sounding production. This time we want to get back to the roots of the old school Wolf with the energy and rawness you know, but still keeping that depth. So this time, I tried to write deeper stuff, you know, simple, powerful songs and not overwork the demo and I’m really excited.

Also, I can tell you that one of the reasons this album has taken so long is because for me, songwriting is my therapist, my shrink. And I had some really weird experience and dark period in my life that I never talked to someone about it, just put the lid on. And now, like twenty years later, I knew to get forward in life I really had to deal with these issues, that’s what these songs are about. I felt that I couldn’t really rush this process of writing the songs. And also, there’s a lot of things going on in the world that the album deals with. This album is not about just writing ten, twelve songs and record and get it out. It’s a bit deeper than that I think, at least for me, so that’s why it’s taken a while.”

Wolf released Devil Seed in 2014. The album was produced by Jens Bogren (Kreator, Paradise Lost, Opeth) at Fascination Street Studios. The cover artwork was created by legendary designer Thomas Holm (Mercyful Fate, King Diamond).

Tracklisting:

"Overture in C Shark"

"Shark Attack"

"Skeleton Woman"

"Surgeons Of Lobotomy"

"My Demon"

"I Am Pain"

"Back From The Grave"

"The Dark Passenger"

"River Everlost"

"Frozen"

"Killing Floor"

"My Demon" lyric video: