WOLF HOFFMANN On ACCEPT’s Next Studio Album - “It Feels Pretty Heavy In Places, Maybe Even Heavier Than Blind Rage”; Audio

In a new interview with Metal Wani, Accept guitarist Wolf Hoffmann discusses the band’s next studio album, for which he is in the writing process, and how it compares to the Blind Rage album.

“I can tell you that it won't be dramatically different,” says Hoffmann. “I’m way too close to it, and it's only half finished. I don't know which turn it's going to take just yet, but it feels pretty heavy in places, maybe even heavier than Blind Rage. It's all relative you know? It feels that way to me, I'm not making any predictions, it's just a gut feeling at this point. But it won't be dramatically different. We're trying to sound how we always sound, just better, stronger than ever.”

Accept have released a new trailer for their upcoming live package, Restless And Live. This package will include the entire show Accept played at Bang Your Head!!! Festival 2015 on Blu-ray/DVD plus two CDs - the release will be available in stores from January 13th via Nuclear Blast. All trailers can be found below.

Restless And Live will be available in the following formats:

- Blu-ray+2CD-DIGI (Live @ Bang Your Head!!! 2015)

- DVD+2CD-DIGI (Live @ Bang Your Head!!! 2015)

- 2CD-DIGI (Blind Rage - Live In Europe 2015)

- Earbook (Blu-ray + DVD + 2CD, 36 pages)

- 4LP Box (Blind Rage - Live In Europe 2015; black sleeved + poster + 12″ photo card)

- 4LP Box (Blind Rage - Live In Europe 2015; red / white sleeved + poster + 12″ photo card)

- Deluxe Earbook (+ lanyard)

Pre-order Restless And Live now.

Restless And Live tracklisting:

Blu-ray / DVD:

“Stampede”

“Stalingrad”

“London Leatherboys”

“Restless And Wild”

“Dying Breed”

“Final Journey”

“Shadow Soldiers”

“Losers And Winners”

“200 Years”

“Midnight Mover”

“No Shelter”

“Princess Of The Dawn”

“Dark Side Of My Heart”

“Pandemic”

“Fast As A Shark”

“Metal Heart”

“Teutonic Terror”

“Balls To The Wall”

CD1:

“Stampede”

“Stalingrad”

“Hellfire”

“London Leatherboys”

“Living For Tonite”

“200 Years”

“Demon’s Night”

“Dying Breed”

“Final Journey”

“From The Ashes We Rise”

“Losers And Winners”

“No Shelter”

“Shadow Soldiers”

“Midnight Mover”

CD2:

“Starlight”

“Restless And Wild”

“Son Of A Bitch”

“Pandemic”

“Dark Side Of My Heart”

“The Curse”

“Flash Rockin’ Man”

“Bulletproof”

“Fall Of The Empire”

“Fast As A Shark”

“Metal Heart”

“Teutonic Terror”

“Balls To The Wall”

4LP (140g, 33 RPM):

Side A

“Stampede”

“Stalingrad”

“Hellfire”

Side B

“London Leatherboys”

“Living For Tonite”

“200 Years”

“Demon’s Night”

Side C

“Dying Breed”

“Final Journey”

“From The Ashes We Rise”

Side D

“Losers And Winners”

“No Shelter”

“Shadow Soldiers”

“Midnight Mover”

Side E

“Starlight”

“Restless And Wild”

“Son Of A Bitch”

“Pandemic”

Side F

“Dark Side Of My Heart”

“The Curse”

“Flash Rockin’ Man”

Side G

“Bulletproof”

“Fall Of The Empire”

“Fast As A Shark”

Side H

“Metal Heart”

“Teutonic Terror”

“Balls To The Wall”

