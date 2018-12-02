WOLF HOFFMANN On The Reason For ACCEPT's Continued Success - "It's Not Just Fans That Have Followed Us For Forty Years"

Sonic Perspectives recently caught up with Accept guitarist Wolf Hoffmann to discuss the band's current wave of success, their new Symphonic Terror live album, Accept's appeal and longevity, and their plans for the future. Check out the interview below.

Hoffmann: "A lot of fans tell me they even think the new material is maybe even stronger than anything we've done in the '80s. When I hear that, that makes me very happy because that's sort of the highest compliment ever if you can get better with age. There's a lot of output that's really consistent, and fans really appreciate that. There's younger fans that discover Accept now and go back in time and discover earlier records, so it's not just fans that have followed us for forty years. There's younger guys out there and that's a great sign. I'm super-happy about that whole development."

In a shocking move that took everyone by surprise, founding Accept bassist Peter Baltes has left the band. He has issued the following brief statement:

"To all Accept fans:

I hereby like to announce my departure as Bassplayer from Accept. I have been with the band from the very beginning. Many of you have been there as well. I like to thank you all for the great years we shared together. Keep it Metal."

Founding guitarist Wolf Hoffmann comments:

"We spent four decades together and went through thick and thin, ups and downs and I remember some incredible moments on stage. There was a blind understanding between us, personally and musically, that is very rare in this business!

Looking back, I will forever cherish the carefree early years, the countless hours we spent writing songs, goofing around or roaming the cities together on tour - just having a good ol’time!

Especially these last 10 years, after the revival of Accept being so much fun and so successful that I thought we would continue forever and sail into the proverbial sunset together - maybe until one of us would drop dead on stage. But I guess I was wrong, it wasn’t meant to be.

To see Peter leave Accept now saddens me immensely but there’s nothing I can do but to wish him well - hoping that this is the right decision for him and that he will find whatever he is looking for ...

I will certainly miss my musical brother! One thing is certain, however: Accept will continue full steam ahead!"

Accept have also issued the following joint statement:

We are all heartbroken! Peter needed a change in his life and we wish him all the best. He will always be part of the Accept Family and to honor his tribute to music history, we should all wish him well.

Gaby, Wolf, Mark, Uwe & Christopher... indeed ACCEPT WILL KEEP IT METAL!"