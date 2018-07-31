WOLF KING Confirm Tour Dates With ABIGAIL WILLIAMS

Touring virtually nonstop since the release of their crushing debut, Wolf King have confirmed even more live dates. Wolf King will support Abigail Williams on their upcoming North American tour alongside Ghost Bath.

“Wolf King is beyond honored to be apart of the Abigail Williams/ Ghost Bath tour. We can’t wait to hit new areas and come back to familiar ones to see our fans and friends across the states.” adds Wolf King frontman Timothy Wilson.

Out now, the buzzing new Wolf King album, Loyal To The Soil was produced Cody Fuentes and is available on all digital platforms, CD and on limited edition black with gold and white splatter LP.

