WOLF KING Launch Music Video For "Greater Power"

Bay Area blackened hardcore outfit, Wolf King, have released a video for "Greater Power", featured on their new album, Loyal To The Soil, out on April 27th via Prosthetic Records. The clip can be found below.

The band's debut, Loyal To The Soil, was recorded at Rapture Recordings in Hayward, CA with producer Cody Fuentes. It will be available on all digital platforms, CD and a limited edition black with gold and white splatter LP. Pre-order the album here.

Loyal To The Soil tracklisting:

"Hail The Ash"

"Further"

"Loyal To The Soil I"

"Loyal To The Soil II"

"Sorrow's Reach"

"Worthy Of The Dead"

"Greater Power"

"Betrayer"

"Mortals I"

"Mortals II"

"Shepherd Of The Flock"

"Greater Power" video:

"Loyal To The Soil Pt. 1" live, in-studio video:

Upcoming Wolf King dates:

April

12 - Mesa, AZ - The Underground

13 - Albuquerque, NM - Burts Tiki Lounge (with Distinguisher)

14 - Big Spring, TX - Flower Art Bar (with Distinguisher)

16 - Little Rock, AR - The Building (with Bodysnatcher & Distinguisher)

17 - Nashville, TN - The End (with Bodysnatcher & Distinguisher)

18 - Fayetteville, NC - Drunk Horse Pub (with Bodysnatcher & Distinguisher)

19 - Trenton, NJ - Championship Bar (with Bodysnatcher & Distinguisher)

21 - Worchester, MA - New England Metal and Hardcore Festival at The Palladium

Wolf King is:

Timothy Wilson - vocals

Jacob Broughton - guitar & vocals

Brian Mojica - bass

Connor White - drums