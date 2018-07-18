WOLF KING Release "Betrayer" Vocal Playthrough Video

Bay Area blackened hardcore outfit Wolf King have released a vocal playthrough video for the song "Betrayer", featured on their debut album Loyal To The Soil, released back in April. Watch the clip below, and order the album here.

Loyal To The Soil tracklisting:

"Hail The Ash"

"Further"

"Loyal To The Soil I"

"Loyal To The Soil II"

"Sorrow's Reach"

"Worthy Of The Dead"

"Greater Power"

"Betrayer"

"Mortals I"

"Mortals II"

"Shepherd Of The Flock"

"Betrayer" vocal playthrough video:

"Hail The Ash":

"Loyal To The Soil I" lyric video:

"Greater Power" video:

"Loyal To The Soil Pt. 1" live, in-studio video:

Wolf King is:

Timothy Wilson - vocals

Jacob Broughton - guitar & vocals

Brian Mojica - bass

Connor White - drums