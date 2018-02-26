WOLF KING Reveal Loyal To The Soil Album Details; "Greater Power" Song Snippet Streaming

Bay Area blackened hardcore outfit, Wolf King, have released details on their new album, Loyal To The Soil. Due out on April 27th, their debut full length will be available on all digital platforms, CD and a limited edition black with gold and white splatter LP.

Loyal To The Soil was recorded at Rapture Recordings in Hayward, CA with producer Cody Fuentes. Pre-order the album here, and hear snippet of the band’s next single, "Greater Power", below.

Loyal To The Soil tracklisting:

"Hail The Ash"

"Further"

"Loyal To The Soil I"

"Loyal To The Soil II"

"Sorrow's Reach"

"Worthy Of The Dead"

"Greater Power"

"Betrayer"

"Mortals I"

"Mortals II"

"Shepherd Of The Flock"

"Greater Power" snippet:

"Loyal To The Soil Pt. 1" live, in-studio video:

The band has also been confirmed to play this year’s New England Metal And Hardcore Festival in Worcester, MA. The two day festival will be held April 20th and 21st and will see appearances by Morbid Angel, Dying Fetus, Thy Art Is Murder and many more.

Wolf King is:

Timothy Wilson - vocals

Jacob Broughton - guitar & vocals

Brian Mojica - bass

Connor White - drums