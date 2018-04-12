WOLF KING Streaming New Song "Hail The Ash"

Bay Area blackened hardcore outfit Wolf King are streaming the new song "Hail The Ash", the opening track of the band's upcoming debut album. Listen below.

The band's debut, Loyal To The Soil, was recorded at Rapture Recordings in Hayward, CA with producer Cody Fuentes. It will be available on all digital platforms, CD and a limited edition black with gold and white splatter LP on April 27th. Pre-order the album here.

Loyal To The Soil tracklisting:

"Hail The Ash"

"Further"

"Loyal To The Soil I"

"Loyal To The Soil II"

"Sorrow's Reach"

"Worthy Of The Dead"

"Greater Power"

"Betrayer"

"Mortals I"

"Mortals II"

"Shepherd Of The Flock"

"Hail The Ash":

"Loyal To The Soil I" lyric video:

"Greater Power" video:

"Loyal To The Soil Pt. 1" live, in-studio video:

Upcoming Wolf King dates:

April

12 - Mesa, AZ - The Underground

13 - Albuquerque, NM - Burts Tiki Lounge (with Distinguisher)

14 - Big Spring, TX - Flower Art Bar (with Distinguisher)

16 - Little Rock, AR - The Building (with Bodysnatcher & Distinguisher)

17 - Nashville, TN - The End (with Bodysnatcher & Distinguisher)

18 - Fayetteville, NC - Drunk Horse Pub (with Bodysnatcher & Distinguisher)

19 - Trenton, NJ - Championship Bar (with Bodysnatcher & Distinguisher)

21 - Worchester, MA - New England Metal and Hardcore Festival at The Palladium

Wolf King is:

Timothy Wilson - vocals

Jacob Broughton - guitar & vocals

Brian Mojica - bass

Connor White - drums