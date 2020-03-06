WOLF Premier "Feeding The Machine" Music Video

Swedish heavy metal masters, Wolf, have released a video for the title track of their upcoming album, Feeding The Machine.

Says the band: “Enter ‘Feeding The Machine’, our third single and second video from the album Feeding The Machine. It was a blast working with Daniel Wahlström as a video director again as he never seems to run out of twisted ideas. Enjoy the video, the song and the whole album, released on Friday 13th. Hope to see YOU on tour. Horns up!”

Feeding The Machine will be released on March 13. As a special extra track included on the Limited Edition CD Digipak and also on the CD coming along with the LP, Wolf have recorded a stunning cover version of the Angel Witch classic, "Atlantis".

Feeding The Machine will be released on Vinyl (with the CD included), as limited edition CD digipak and on all digital platforms. Pre-order here.

"Shoot To Kill"

"Guillotine"

"Dead Man's Hand"

"Midnight Hour"

"Mass Confusion"

"The Cold Emptiness"

"Feeding The Machine"

"Devil In The Flesh"

"Spoon Bender"

"The Raven"

"Black Widow"

"A Thief Inside"

"Shoot To Kill" lyric video:

“Midnight Hour” video:

Lineup:

Niklas Stålvind - Vocals, Guitars

Simon Johansson - Guitar

Pontus Egberg - Bass

Johan Koleberg - Drums