WOLF Premier "Midnight Hour" Music Video

Swedish heavy metal masters, Wolf, strike back with their brand-new single, “Midnight Hour”. It is a first foretaste of their eighth studio album, Feeding The Machine, that offers intense and addictive headbanger anthems.

The band states: “This is the first video from Feeding The Machine, directed by Daniel Wahlström of Heavy Groove Media. Apparently we have a tradition in Wolf to have Niklas half naked and tormented in the videos and this fine tradition we still uphold. You got to suffer for the art, right? Seriously, it has been a blast working with Daniel, who is full of crazy ideas and there will be a second video from him later on. Oil your neck joints, let your inner animal out and howl at the moon. We give you: 'Midnight Hour'!"

Feeding The Machine will be released on March 13. As a special extra track included on the Limited Edition CD Digipak and also on the CD coming along with the LP, Wolf have recorded a stunning cover version of the Angel Witch classic, "Atlantis".

Feeding The Machine will be released on Vinyl (with the CD included), as limited edition CD digipak and on all digital platforms. Pre-order here.

"Shoot To Kill"

"Guillotine"

"Dead Man's Hand"

"Midnight Hour"

"Mass Confusion"

"The Cold Emptiness"

"Feeding The Machine"

"Devil In The Flesh"

"Spoon Bender"

"The Raven"

"Black Widow"

"A Thief Inside"

Wolf are confirmed to tour Europe and the UK as special guests of Grand Magus in March.

Lineup:

Niklas Stålvind - Vocals, Guitars

Simon Johansson - Guitar

Pontus Egberg - Bass

Johan Koleberg - Drums

(Photo - Theres Björk)