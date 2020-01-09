WOLF Reveal Artwork, Tracklisting For Upcoming Feeding The Machine Album

Swedish heavy metal masters, Wolf, strike back with their eigth studio album, Feeding The Machine, that offers intense and addictive headbanger anthems. Now, the band reveals the gloriously morbid artwork by the legendary Thomas Holm (Mercyful Fate, King Diamond) and tracklisting of the band’s follow-up to Devil Seed (2014).

Vocalist Niklas Stålvind states: “Hey Wolf-legions, once again we have teamed up with the amazing Thomas Holm for the artwork. He always manages to totally surprise us with his very personal take on the songs and album title. He says he sees metal as pictures in his head. Obviously that is true. It’s an honour working with him!”

Feeding The Machine will be released on March 13. As a special extra track included on the Limited Edition CD Digipak and also on the CD coming along with the LP, Wolf have recorded a stunning cover version of the Angel Witch classic, "Atlantis".

Feeding The Machine will be released on Vinyl (with the CD included), as limited edition CD digipak and on all digital platforms with pre-sales kicking off January 17.

"Shoot To Kill"

"Guillotine"

"Dead Man's Hand"

"Midnight Hour"

"Mass Confusion"

"The Cold Emptiness"

"Feeding The Machine"

"Devil In The Flesh"

"Spoon Bender"

"The Raven"

"Black Widow"

"A Thief Inside"

Wolf are confirmed to tour Europe and the UK as special guests of Grand Magus in March.

Lineup:

Niklas Stålvind - Vocals, Guitars

Simon Johansson - Guitar

Pontus Egberg - Bass

Johan Koleberg - Drums

(Photo - Theres Björk)