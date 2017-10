Swedish crust berserks Wolfbrigade performed inside Bullhead City Circus at Wacken Open Air 2017. Pro-shot video of the band’s full performance can be seen below.

Setlist:

“March Of The Wolves”

“Nomad Pack”

“Catch 22”

“Barren Dreams”

“Living Hell”

“Return To None”

“From Beyond”

“Under The Bell”

“Curse Of Cain”

“No Future”

“Outlaw Vagabond”

“Warsaw Speedwolf”

“Ride The Steel”