WOLFCHANT Sign With Reaper Entertainment

Reaper Entertainment announces the signing of southern German pagan metal band, Wolfchant.

Since 2003 Wolfchant has successfully set out to prove that the proverbial "metal hammer" does not only hang in Scandinavia. Extreme metal mixed with timeless melodies, driving riffs followed by epic parts and aggressive screams paired with choral singing are what awaits the listener.

Now, the band signed a world wide record deal with the up-and-coming label, Reaper Entertainment Europe.

The band states: "We are very happy about the future cooperation with Reaper Entertainment, as we appreciate their professional work very much. Together we want to take Wolfchant to the next level."

Greg (Reaper Entertainment) states: "Its an honour to welcome such pagan metal veterans as Wolfchant on board! Back in 2007 when I was attending the (not longer existing) Ultima Ratio Festival I unfortunately missed them ;-) Back then I never would have imagined that in 2020 we are signing them! Stay tuned for some Wolfchant at its best!"

Wolfchant are recording their new studio album at the moment and are planning a tour for this autumn. More Info about the new album soon.