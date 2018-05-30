WOLFEN To Release Rise Of The Lycans Album In June; "Rebirth Of The Regulators" Track Streaming

Germany power metallers Wolfen will release their new album, Rise Of The Lycans, on June 22nd via Pure Steel Records. The single "Rebirth Of The Regulators" is available for streaming below.

This is the sixth album in the band's career and contains all the typical Wolfen trademarks and much more. It is way more powerful than it's predecessors, making it an actual melodic power metal album with thrash influences. Furthermore, a utopian concept story stretching over four songs was composed. All songs are full of the characteristic vocals, a very powerful rhythm section and some extraordinary guitar-work, which has always played a huge role in the band's sound.

After the quintet gained new uplift through their comeback album Chapter IV and its successor Evilution, also thanks to the terrific feedback from the online press, continuation seemed to be the only right and logical step. The outcome can be seen as the peak of the band's current creative period and encapsulates all of their facets.

Everything's rounded up with a killer production by Martin Buchwalter from the Gernhart Studios.

"Rebirth Of The Regulators":

Lineup:

Andreas von Lipinksi - vocals

Frank J. Noras - guitars

Nicolas Filter - bass

Andreas Doetsch - guitars

Sigfried Grütz – drums