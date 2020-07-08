WOLFGANG VAN HALEN - Forthcoming Solo Album Is Still A Work In Progress

Back in February, Explorer1 Music Group (E1) announced a global partnership with multi-intstumentalist songwriter Wolfgang Van Halen, member of Grammy Award winning, multi-platinum selling rock legends, Van Halen. Wolfgang was in the final stages of writing and recording in the iconic 5150 studios with producer Michael “Elvis” Baskette (Alter Bridge, Slash, Tremonti, Sevendust) when the announcement was made. Wolfgang is completing a collection of diverse material... original songs ranging from haunting ballads to stomping rock classics, on which he recorded all the instruments and vocals himself.

On July 7th, he was asked by a fan via Twitter about the album release. Wolfgang offered the following:

Hey thanks! 🙏 I’m working on it! The state of the world has really thrown a wrench into how I saw this releasing (given that no touring is able to happen until this all blows over) but I have a few ideas that I’m really excited about, so stay tuned!! ✌️ — Wolf Van Halen 🐺🚐🙌 (@WolfVanHalen) July 7, 2020

(Pictured above: Explorer1 Music Group CEO Paul Woolnough and Wolfgang Van Halen, Photo - Explorer1 Music Group)