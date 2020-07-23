WOLFGANG VAN HALEN - "No Guest Appearances" On Upcoming Solo Album

Back in February, Explorer1 Music Group (E1) announced a global partnership with multi-instrumentalist songwriter Wolfgang Van Halen, member of Grammy Award winning, multi-platinum selling rock legends, Van Halen. Wolfgang was in the final stages of writing and recording in the iconic 5150 studios with producer Michael “Elvis” Baskette (Alter Bridge, Slash, Tremonti, Sevendust) when the announcement was made. Wolfgang is completing a collection of diverse material... original songs ranging from haunting ballads to stomping rock classics, on which he recorded all the instruments and vocals himself.

On July 19th, Wolfgang was asked by a fan via Twitter, Does pop (Eddie Van Halen) make a special guest appearance on the new album? Wolfgang offered the following:

"No. No guest, no secret appearances, no input from other musicians. Just the ol’ Wolfman yours truly."

"Like I cannot stress this enough. It’s just me. This isn’t me baiting you, and then all of the sudden Dave (Lee Roth) is singing a song, or Al (Van Halen) is drumming on one song, or Pop is doing a solo. It wouldn’t be a solo album then. It’s not a VH album, it’s a WVH album."

"Expecting anything more is just setting yourself up for disappointment. So y’all should just that out of the way right now lol."

Another question posed to WVH via Twitter read, What type of music is this album gonna be like. What should I expect when I listen to it? Wolfgang replied:

"Rock. It may venture into some Pop-y places, and may venture into some Metal-y places, but it’s centered in Rock. I view it as a Rock record."

Earlier today, July 23rd, Wolfgang Van Halen took to Twitter again, saying: "Working with my label #Explorer1 on a release plan I’m very excited about. It’ll be different, but cool."

"But for real, I really enjoyed making it. Took a long time, but it was a learning experience and I’m very proud of the result. Very excited for everyone to hear it."