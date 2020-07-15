WOLFGANG VAN HALEN On Forthcoming Solo Album - "I'm Fully Prepared For A Wave Of Hate Because It Won't Be What People Think It'll Be"

Back in February, Explorer1 Music Group (E1) announced a global partnership with multi-instrumentalist songwriter Wolfgang Van Halen, member of Grammy Award winning, multi-platinum selling rock legends, Van Halen. Wolfgang was in the final stages of writing and recording in the iconic 5150 studios with producer Michael “Elvis” Baskette (Alter Bridge, Slash, Tremonti, Sevendust) when the announcement was made. Wolfgang is completing a collection of diverse material... original songs ranging from haunting ballads to stomping rock classics, on which he recorded all the instruments and vocals himself.

On July 7th, he was asked by a fan via Twitter about the album release. Wolfgang offered the following:

"I’m working on it! The state of the world has really thrown a wrench into how I saw this releasing (given that no touring is able to happen until this all blows over) but I have a few ideas that I’m really excited about, so stay tuned!"

Wolfgang recently added the following post to his official Instagram page:

"I answered a question in my story about whether or not I view my father’s legacy/reputation as a gift or a curse, and this is what I said. Judging by the response, the answer seemed to resonate with many so I figured I’d make it a post. Thanks for being cool, y’all. Excited to get this music out."

