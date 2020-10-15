WOLFGANG VAN HALEN Shares Photos Celebrating His Relationship With Father EDDIE VAN HALEN
October 15, 2020, 23 minutes ago
On October 6th, Eddie Van Halen's son Wolfgang broke the news via Instagram that his father had passed away with the following message:
"I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop."
Since then, Wolfgang has posted a series of photos and a video on Twitter celebrating his relationship with his father. Check them out below.
