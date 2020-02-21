WOLFGANG VAN HALEN Signs Exclusive Global Deal With Explorer1 Music Group; Upcoming Solo Album To Be A Collection Of Diverse Material

Explorer1 Music Group (E1) has announced a global partnership with multi-intstumentalist songwriter Wolfgang Van Halen, member of Grammy Award winning, multi-platinum selling rock legends, Van Halen.

Wolfgang is in the final stages of writing and recording in the iconic 5150 studios with producer Michael “Elvis” Baskette (Alter Bridge, Slash, Tremonti, Sevendust). Wolfgang is completing a collection of diverse material... original songs ranging from haunting ballads to stomping rock classics, on which he recorded all the instruments and vocals himself.

(Pictured above: Explorer1 Music Group CEO Paul Woolnough and Wolfgang Van Halen, Photo - Explorer1 Music Group)