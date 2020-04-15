WOLFHEART Debut Performance Video For New Track "Reaper"; Footage Cut From Exclusive Virtual Concert

Last week, Finnish heavy melodic death metal unit, Wolfheart, released their new full-length Winter War epic, Wolves Of Karelia, via Napalm Records.

Quickly following up on the album's release, the band has revealed a brand new video for the melodic head-swinger, "Reaper". The video footage is cut from the band's exclusive multi-cam virtual concert, which was delivered to "virtual ticket" buyers last Thursday.

Frontman Tuomas Saukkonen says about the track and video: "Footage for the video is taken from our exclusive virtual gig with few added camera angles. It was a very different experience and made us miss our fans in the flesh more than ever. Counting the days until we get back on the road, but in the meantime, the true meaning of the song fits well for this moment as well, as the whole world is battling against the virus."



"Facing an enemy

Greater in numbers

Superior in arms

Facing an enemy

Overpowering and grandeur

Superior in arms

But never in heart"

Watch the performance video for “Reaper” below:

Just as wildlife itself maintains harmony with a violent clash of beauty and unpredictability, Wolves Of Karelia explores the band’s previously coined genre of “winter metal” – smoothly bridging a traditional approach of extreme genres with tracks like the breakneck epic “Reaper”, while maintaining atmospheric and acoustic elements on songs such as the bludgeoning wall-of-sound “The Hammer” and grandiose “Horizon On Fire”. Crowned by the deeply stunning instrumental interlude “Eye Of The Storm”, Wolves Of Karelia could easily go down in metal history as Wolfheart’s most intense record.

The album’s lyrical and musical content is inspired by the Winter War waged between Russia and the band’s native country, Finland, which took place during the winter of November 1939-March 1940. Finland ultimately managed to stop the Russian troops from invading their country. Wolfheart mastermind and frontman Tuomas Saukkonen was inspired by the personal stories of local veterans, conveying the tales of what they experienced and survived from their perspectives. Somber, frostbitten and heroic, Wolves Of Karelia portrays these tales with stunning musical precision.

Order the new album here.

Wolves Of Karelia tracklisting:

"Hail Of Steel"

"Horizon On Fire"

"Reaper"

"The Hammer"

"Eye Of The Storm"

"Born From Fire"

"Arrows Of Chaos"

"Ashes"

"The Hammer" video:

"Hail Of Steel" video:

"Ashes" lyric video:

Wolfheart is:

Tuomas Saukkonen: Guitar, Vocals

Joonas Kauppinen: Drums

Lauri Silvonen: Bass, Backing Vocals

Vagelis Karzis: Session Guitar