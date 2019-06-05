WOLFHEART Frontman TUOMAS SAUKKONEN Featured On New Episode Of The Right To Rock Podcast (Audio)

TheRighttoRock.com has issued their latest podcast interview (episode #49), featuring Wolfheart vocalist/guitarist Tuomas Saukkonen. He discusses Wolfheart's latest release, Constellation Of The Black Light, the band's most recent tours of the US as well as their last tour supporting Children Of Bodom. He also gives insight behind their videos as well as how the band has evolved since it's inception.

Check out the interview here.

Wolfheart took a short break from their extensive touring in 2018, just to put the recorded live video material together to a nine-minute-long live video for their epic album opener, “Everlasting Fall”. Taken from their last release, Constellation Of The Black Light, the video leads you right into the grim coldness of Finland, performed in hot concert halls.