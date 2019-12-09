WOLFHEART Frontman TUOMAS SAUKKONEN On Upcoming Devastation On The Nation Tour - "What An Awesome Way To Start The Touring Cycle Of 2020"

Since the release of their Napalm Records debut, Constellation Of The Black Light, Finnish metallers Wolfheart have been going non-stop. The band has taken part in countless tours across the world, in addition to working on a new album. March 2020 will see the band returning to North America again as part of the Devastation On The Nation tour, featuring Rotting Christ, Borknagar, Abigail Williams and Imperial Triumphant.

The tour kicks off March 19 in Berkeley, CA and runs through April 19 in Los Angeles, CA. A complete list of dates can be found below. Tickets are on sale now, here.

"What an awesome way to start the touring cycle of 2020. Legendary DOTN tour with their mightiest package so far. Greek demigods, Norwegian kings and American majestic supports is a company for Finnish Wolves to be proud of. Also new material has been in the making for a while now and again the North American audience will be the first ones to hear new songs live," says frontman Tuomas Saukkonen.

Tour dates:

March

19 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

20 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

21 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

22 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

24 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

25 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theater

26 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

27 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

28 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

29 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

31 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club

April

1 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques

2 - Quebec City, QC - Le D'Auteuil

3 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar

4 - Manchester, NH - Jewel

5 - College Park, MD - MilkBoy ArtHouse

6 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall

7 - Lexington, KY - Cosmic Charlies

8 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle

9 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco

10 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

11 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

13 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

14 - Fort Worth, TX - Rail Club Live

15 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

16 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar

17 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

18 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

19 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

(Photo - Mike Sirén)